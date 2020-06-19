All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

400 E Randolph St #3204

400 E Randolph St · (312) 808-8899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 400 E Randolph St #3204 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
400 E Randolph St #3204 Available 07/01/20 High floor Junior 1 bedroom - AVAILABLE for move in a month from the lease signed. (It's currently on a month-month lease)!! Brand new stainless steel range and refrigerator. The unit can come furnished or unfurnished.High floor Junior 1 bedroom has a great open floor plan, with great skyline view of the lake and park, french Door and track lights inside. New Windows. Great value and excellent Location in Chicago.Full Amenity building with 24hour security, shuttle bus, ''resort like'' amenities including the world famous geodesic glass dome covered year round and sunny pool, state of heart
health and fitness center, basketball, racquetball, free weights, machine weights, sauna, steam, sundeck, hot tub and much more. Neighborhood is surrounded by Grant/Millennium/Maggie Daley Parks, river front, harbors, The Loop (Central Business Dist), all kinds of shopping and never ending entertainment in the cultural district. Tenant pays electric to run the blower for heat/air. Parking $180/mo, renter's insurance a must. No pets. No smoking.

Online lease application available at http://zhouagency.com/real-estate-property-management. $500 nonrefundable administrative fee to owner in lieu of security deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3262205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 E Randolph St #3204 have any available units?
400 E Randolph St #3204 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 E Randolph St #3204 have?
Some of 400 E Randolph St #3204's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 E Randolph St #3204 currently offering any rent specials?
400 E Randolph St #3204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E Randolph St #3204 pet-friendly?
No, 400 E Randolph St #3204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 400 E Randolph St #3204 offer parking?
Yes, 400 E Randolph St #3204 does offer parking.
Does 400 E Randolph St #3204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 E Randolph St #3204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E Randolph St #3204 have a pool?
Yes, 400 E Randolph St #3204 has a pool.
Does 400 E Randolph St #3204 have accessible units?
No, 400 E Randolph St #3204 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 E Randolph St #3204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 E Randolph St #3204 does not have units with dishwashers.
