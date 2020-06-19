Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool racquetball court hot tub sauna

400 E Randolph St #3204 Available 07/01/20 High floor Junior 1 bedroom - AVAILABLE for move in a month from the lease signed. (It's currently on a month-month lease)!! Brand new stainless steel range and refrigerator. The unit can come furnished or unfurnished.High floor Junior 1 bedroom has a great open floor plan, with great skyline view of the lake and park, french Door and track lights inside. New Windows. Great value and excellent Location in Chicago.Full Amenity building with 24hour security, shuttle bus, ''resort like'' amenities including the world famous geodesic glass dome covered year round and sunny pool, state of heart

health and fitness center, basketball, racquetball, free weights, machine weights, sauna, steam, sundeck, hot tub and much more. Neighborhood is surrounded by Grant/Millennium/Maggie Daley Parks, river front, harbors, The Loop (Central Business Dist), all kinds of shopping and never ending entertainment in the cultural district. Tenant pays electric to run the blower for heat/air. Parking $180/mo, renter's insurance a must. No pets. No smoking.



Online lease application available at http://zhouagency.com/real-estate-property-management. $500 nonrefundable administrative fee to owner in lieu of security deposit.



No Pets Allowed



