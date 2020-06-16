All apartments in Chicago
3950 N LAKE SHORE DR
Last updated January 2 2020 at 5:16 AM

3950 N LAKE SHORE DR

3950 North Lake Shore Drive · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3950 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
air conditioning
doorman
tennis court
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
tennis court
Spacious Lakefront 1 Bedroom in Buena Park Available 12/1
A must-see 1 bedroom condo in a high-amenity building! Very clean and spacious unit featuring tons of storage space and many windows, offering views of both the lake and the city. The building has a doorman, small convenience store, dry cleaners, fitness center, bike room, and rooftop deck. Heat, gas, a/c, electric and basic cable all included! Prime location along Lake Michigan with easy access to the Lakefront Path, Recreation Dr and Belmont Harbor. Just steps from walking trails along the lake, bird sanctuary along the lake, tennis courts, bike rentals, a short walk to Wrigley Field and just steps from the Sydney Marovitz Golf Course! Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR have any available units?
3950 N LAKE SHORE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR have?
Some of 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR currently offering any rent specials?
3950 N LAKE SHORE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR pet-friendly?
No, 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR offer parking?
No, 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR does not offer parking.
Does 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR have a pool?
No, 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR does not have a pool.
Does 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR have accessible units?
No, 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3950 N LAKE SHORE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
