3950 N LAKE SHORE DR

Spacious Lakefront 1 Bedroom in Buena Park Available 12/1

A must-see 1 bedroom condo in a high-amenity building! Very clean and spacious unit featuring tons of storage space and many windows, offering views of both the lake and the city. The building has a doorman, small convenience store, dry cleaners, fitness center, bike room, and rooftop deck. Heat, gas, a/c, electric and basic cable all included! Prime location along Lake Michigan with easy access to the Lakefront Path, Recreation Dr and Belmont Harbor. Just steps from walking trails along the lake, bird sanctuary along the lake, tennis courts, bike rentals, a short walk to Wrigley Field and just steps from the Sydney Marovitz Golf Course! Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, and more!