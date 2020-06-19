3941 N Janssen Ave GDN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

3941 N Janssen GDN - Property Id: 232120



Large Lakeview 1 bed near Brown line Pet Friendly

Stunning Southport 1 bed close to the Irving Park Brown line or Southport line. Tons of Southport shops, restuarants, Jewel and much more all within a 10 minute walking distance.

Southport 1 bed w eat in kitchen. Huge living area, natural sunlight, onsite laundry and maintenance.. It has a communal back porch area, perfect for grilling and spending time outside in the summer. Lots of natural sunlight, east facing windows overlooking a tree lined street. The apartment features ample closet space, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.

Property Id 232120



