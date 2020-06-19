All apartments in Chicago
3941 N Janssen Ave GDN

3941 North Janssen Avenue · (708) 942-1771
Location

3941 North Janssen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit GDN · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
3941 N Janssen GDN - Property Id: 232120

Large Lakeview 1 bed near Brown line Pet Friendly
Stunning Southport 1 bed close to the Irving Park Brown line or Southport line. Tons of Southport shops, restuarants, Jewel and much more all within a 10 minute walking distance.
Southport 1 bed w eat in kitchen. Huge living area, natural sunlight, onsite laundry and maintenance.. It has a communal back porch area, perfect for grilling and spending time outside in the summer. Lots of natural sunlight, east facing windows overlooking a tree lined street. The apartment features ample closet space, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Property Id 232120

(RLNE5871997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

