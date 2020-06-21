3931 N Kostner Ave 1S

Amenities
3 Bedroom w/Garage Parking. In-unit laundry! - Property Id: 266131
Please call or text Chris Jinks for a virtual tour today! 630-750-6090
LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE !
Located in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this newly renovated, 6- unit brick building was transformed into modern residences.
Convenient location for commuters - 5 blocks to Irving Park Blue Line, Metra and 90/94 Expressway. Walking distance to Starbucks, 6 corners shopping & dining, religious congregations / churches, schools, parks and youth programs.
Units features:
- Abundant natural light
- Tons of closet spaces with closet organizers and private storage rooms
- Kitchen with quartz countertops, tiled backsplash & stainless appliances
- Spacious bathroom with luxury fixtures
- In-unit washer/dryer
- Security, high speed internet and intercom system ready
- Garage Parking Available at $100 per month.
MINUTES TO THE KENNEDY EXPRESS WAY, METRA / BLUE LINE TRAIN TAKES YOU RIGHT IN TO O'HARE AIRPORT.
Move in date - MAY 1ST 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266131
No Dogs Allowed
