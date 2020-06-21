3931 N Kostner Ave 1S

Amenities

3 Bedroom w/Garage Parking. In-unit laundry!



LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE !

Located in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this newly renovated, 6- unit brick building was transformed into modern residences.



Convenient location for commuters - 5 blocks to Irving Park Blue Line, Metra and 90/94 Expressway. Walking distance to Starbucks, 6 corners shopping & dining, religious congregations / churches, schools, parks and youth programs.



Units features:



- Abundant natural light

- Tons of closet spaces with closet organizers and private storage rooms

- Kitchen with quartz countertops, tiled backsplash & stainless appliances

- Spacious bathroom with luxury fixtures

- In-unit washer/dryer

- Security, high speed internet and intercom system ready

- Garage Parking Available at $100 per month.

MINUTES TO THE KENNEDY EXPRESS WAY, METRA / BLUE LINE TRAIN TAKES YOU RIGHT IN TO O'HARE AIRPORT.



Move in date - MAY 1ST 2020

No Dogs Allowed



