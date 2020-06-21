All apartments in Chicago
3931 N Kostner Ave 1S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3931 N Kostner Ave 1S

3931 North Kostner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3931 North Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
3 Bedroom w/Garage Parking. In-unit laundry! - Property Id: 266131

Please call or text Chris Jinks for a virtual tour today! 630-750-6090

LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE !
Located in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this newly renovated, 6- unit brick building was transformed into modern residences.

Convenient location for commuters - 5 blocks to Irving Park Blue Line, Metra and 90/94 Expressway. Walking distance to Starbucks, 6 corners shopping & dining, religious congregations / churches, schools, parks and youth programs.

Units features:

- Abundant natural light
- Tons of closet spaces with closet organizers and private storage rooms
- Kitchen with quartz countertops, tiled backsplash & stainless appliances
- Spacious bathroom with luxury fixtures
- In-unit washer/dryer
- Security, high speed internet and intercom system ready
- Garage Parking Available at $100 per month.
MINUTES TO THE KENNEDY EXPRESS WAY, METRA / BLUE LINE TRAIN TAKES YOU RIGHT IN TO O'HARE AIRPORT.

Move in date - MAY 1ST 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266131
Property Id 266131

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5804253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S have any available units?
3931 N Kostner Ave 1S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S have?
Some of 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S currently offering any rent specials?
3931 N Kostner Ave 1S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S pet-friendly?
No, 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S offer parking?
Yes, 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S does offer parking.
Does 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S have a pool?
No, 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S does not have a pool.
Does 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S have accessible units?
No, 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3931 N Kostner Ave 1S has units with dishwashers.
