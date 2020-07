Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed on-site laundry online portal

Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this property offers:



- Easy street parking and easy access to highway

- A short walk to the Irving Park blue line stop

- Hardwood floors

- Heat included

- A building engineer

- No security deposit required



The property is managed by ICM Properties, Inc., a company with over 50 years experience



Keeler south of Irving Park



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443