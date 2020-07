3915 N Southport Ave 3E1

Amenities

FANTASTIC 1 BED/1 BATH WITH HUGE BEDROOM! - Property Id: 271590



HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT, ZONED BASEBOARD HEAT, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, BACKSPLASH AND SS APPLIANCES. GOOD SIZED LIVING ROOM, GOOD CLOSET SPACE, CATS OKAY, LAUNDRY IN BUILDING, IN THE HEART OF THE SOUTHPORT CORRIDOR!!AVAILABLE JUNE 1!! SORRY NO DOGS! BATHROOM HAS NEW MARBLE FLOORS! $25 PER MONTH SHARED UTILITY FEE FOR WATER, TRASH, SEWER. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!

No Dogs Allowed



