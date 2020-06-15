3912 North Tripp Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar bbq/grill

Awesome Old Irving Park location! Pets welcome! Short walk to the Blue line El & two Metra lines & three coffee shops! Be on 90/94 in just minutes! Spacious and bright renovated unit. New lighting, including can lights, and ceiling fans throughout. Gorgeous hardwood floors as well. Kitchen has an abundance of granite counters w/ a breakfast bar. Stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets too! Huge living room with additional dining area. Two large bedrooms with great closet space! Laundry & storage rack is in basement. Sits on a wide and deep lot - nice and bright! When the weather warms, feel free to BBQ or toast s'mores in the rear yard! You will love the neighborhood and all it has to offer. Lots of restaurants in the area as well - Eris Brewery & Cider House, Old Irving Brewery, Smoque, Hot Woks, etc! 1 year lease desired. EZ street parking - it's permit on this block. Mostly SF homes on the 38xx block w/ no permit needed! Come see! As they say... Location, Location, Location!