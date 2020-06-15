All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:49 PM

3912 North Tripp Avenue

3912 North Tripp Avenue · (773) 230-6997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3912 North Tripp Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1354 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Awesome Old Irving Park location! Pets welcome! Short walk to the Blue line El & two Metra lines & three coffee shops! Be on 90/94 in just minutes! Spacious and bright renovated unit. New lighting, including can lights, and ceiling fans throughout. Gorgeous hardwood floors as well. Kitchen has an abundance of granite counters w/ a breakfast bar. Stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets too! Huge living room with additional dining area. Two large bedrooms with great closet space! Laundry & storage rack is in basement. Sits on a wide and deep lot - nice and bright! When the weather warms, feel free to BBQ or toast s'mores in the rear yard! You will love the neighborhood and all it has to offer. Lots of restaurants in the area as well - Eris Brewery & Cider House, Old Irving Brewery, Smoque, Hot Woks, etc! 1 year lease desired. EZ street parking - it's permit on this block. Mostly SF homes on the 38xx block w/ no permit needed! Come see! As they say... Location, Location, Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 North Tripp Avenue have any available units?
3912 North Tripp Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 North Tripp Avenue have?
Some of 3912 North Tripp Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 North Tripp Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3912 North Tripp Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 North Tripp Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 North Tripp Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3912 North Tripp Avenue offer parking?
No, 3912 North Tripp Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3912 North Tripp Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 North Tripp Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 North Tripp Avenue have a pool?
No, 3912 North Tripp Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3912 North Tripp Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3912 North Tripp Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 North Tripp Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 North Tripp Avenue has units with dishwashers.
