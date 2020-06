Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming Two Bedroom Apartment Logan Square!

This two bedroom apartment is 1200 sq feet with a large open living space and separate dining area plus queen size bedrooms. Hardwood floors, great light throughout, decorative fireplace with stained glass windows, and heat included with the monthly rent. Classic kitchen and bathroom (will add dishwasher upon request). Parking available for rent and pet-friendly! Parking available $100/month Pet-Friendly



