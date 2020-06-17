3900 N Greenview Ave 1

Amenities

This spectacular three bedroom two bathroom unit boasts a functional brick fireplace with a large mantel. The refinished, space-saving china hutch adds to the historic feel of the apartment. The remodeled bathroom features varnished wood accents and ceramic tile. The unit has central air and gas-forced heat and there are laundry facilities on-site. Gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, separate dining area, and sleek modern kitchen with a dishwasher. Cats welcome and parking available. Great Wrigleyville location close to shopping, transportation, restaurants, nightlife and more!

No Dogs Allowed



