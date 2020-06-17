All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3900 N Greenview Ave 1

3900 North Greenview Avenue · (773) 807-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3900 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
3Bed - 2Bath at 3900 N Greenview Ave - Property Id: 294567

This spectacular three bedroom two bathroom unit boasts a functional brick fireplace with a large mantel. The refinished, space-saving china hutch adds to the historic feel of the apartment. The remodeled bathroom features varnished wood accents and ceramic tile. The unit has central air and gas-forced heat and there are laundry facilities on-site. Gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, separate dining area, and sleek modern kitchen with a dishwasher. Cats welcome and parking available. Great Wrigleyville location close to shopping, transportation, restaurants, nightlife and more!
For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294567
Property Id 294567

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5833181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 have any available units?
3900 N Greenview Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 have?
Some of 3900 N Greenview Ave 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3900 N Greenview Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 does offer parking.
Does 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 N Greenview Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
