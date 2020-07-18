3841 North Southport Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous and Spacious Condo for rent in the heart of Southport Avenue!
All brick building in heart of the Southport Corridor! Newer construction 2 bed, 2 bath penthouse. Expect to be impressed with expansive & extra wide floor plan, luxurious appointments throughout & spacious rooms. Gourmet kitchen complete with 42" cherry cabinetry, newer stainless steel appliances, granite counters & extra large breakfast bar. Lux master suite with spa-caliber master bath with double vanity, separate steam shower & jacuzzi tub & an org walk-in closet. Details include tons of room for dining, crown molding, organized closets, hardwood floors throughout, interior staircase to the condo & newer in unit laundry. Multiple outdoor spaces include a balcony off of the back of the home & an exclusive roof deck with stunning city views. Attached garage parking & add storage complete this home. All of this in the heart of Southport Corridor with close proximity to Blaine Elementary, transportation, nightlife, retail & more.
