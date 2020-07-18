All apartments in Chicago
Location

3841 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous and Spacious Condo for rent in the heart of Southport Avenue!
All brick building in heart of the Southport Corridor! Newer construction 2 bed, 2 bath penthouse. Expect to be impressed with expansive & extra wide floor plan, luxurious appointments throughout & spacious rooms. Gourmet kitchen complete with 42" cherry cabinetry, newer stainless steel appliances, granite counters & extra large breakfast bar. Lux master suite with spa-caliber master bath with double vanity, separate steam shower & jacuzzi tub & an org walk-in closet. Details include tons of room for dining, crown molding, organized closets, hardwood floors throughout, interior staircase to the condo & newer in unit laundry. Multiple outdoor spaces include a balcony off of the back of the home & an exclusive roof deck with stunning city views. Attached garage parking & add storage complete this home. All of this in the heart of Southport Corridor with close proximity to Blaine Elementary, transportation, nightlife, retail & more.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 North Southport Avenue have any available units?
3841 North Southport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 North Southport Avenue have?
Some of 3841 North Southport Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 North Southport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3841 North Southport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 North Southport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3841 North Southport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3841 North Southport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3841 North Southport Avenue offers parking.
Does 3841 North Southport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 North Southport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 North Southport Avenue have a pool?
No, 3841 North Southport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3841 North Southport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3841 North Southport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 North Southport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3841 North Southport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
