Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/20 Greenview Unit - Property Id: 224995



This is an AMAZING Lakeview / Southport Corridor 1 Bed for RENT! The unit has a ton of closet space, hardwood floors throughout, and gets a ton of natural sunlight. The unit has a dishwasher and a small deck off the kitchen. The unit allows dogs and cats. Text or Call me Scott 773-708-7375

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224995

Property Id 224995



(RLNE5839474)