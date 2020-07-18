3827 N Drake Ave 3

Amenities

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Irving Renovated 2 Bed



Large 2 bedroom apartment on Beautiful Tree Lined Street 2 blocks to the Addison Blue Line and 94. Large 2 Bedroom with updated Kitchen and Bath, Hardwood Floors, Private back deck, Sun Room for Office or sitting room. Heat Included with a FREE Parking Space! PETS WELCOME! *Photos may be of similar unit*-Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

