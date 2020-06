Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Irving Park - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Heat Included - Property Id: 252691



Ready to start your new year in style. This third floor walk up boasts eastern and western views. There is only a one time move in fee of $350

Recently rehabbed with the bells and whistles available for your next home.

The kitchen has a dining area attached. There is white appliances with dishwasher and microwave. Newer cabinets and granite counter tops freshen up the kitchen.

The larger living room has open windows to the north. There is hardwood floors throughout the apartment.

Do you need closet space? WOW! There is plenty of closets scattered through out this recently decorated abode. Both bedrooms are medium sized and have closets. But wait, there is more. The hallway has a 4 bonus closet, too.

Enjoy all the updates with the wonderful new tiled bathroom with matching vanity and medicine cabinet. This apartment is available now.

Cats Only with a $50 cat fee.

No Dogs Allowed



