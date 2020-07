Amenities

Tired of seeing the same listings? Need help finding your new home? Need to move right away? Uncertain about moving during COVID? New to Chicago? I have access to 100s of public and exclusive listings in Chicago and the surrounding areas. Give me a call and within a few minutes I can honestly tell you if I can help or not with your search outside of this listing. There is no charge for my service. Completely free with no strings attached.



- Rehabbed 2 bedroom duplex down

- King sized bedrooms

- 1 bathroom on each level

- Hardwood floors upstairs & carpet on lower level

- Modern kitchen w/ granite breakfast bar and SS apps w/ dishwasher, gas stove & microwave

- In unit W&D

- Central air/heat



- Courtyard building w/ secured entryway

- 24 hr emergency maintenance



- Close to CTA buses & red line train

- Walk score: 93, a walker’s paradise



$2150/month

Avail Aug 1

Only cats



CALL or email Vanessa for details or to arrange a showing or virtual tour

312.725.9691



Illinois Licensed Realtor of Locate Chicago/Fulton Grace



Contact us to schedule a showing.