Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Don't miss out on this spacious, vintage 3 bedroom condo for rent in Blaine School District! Light-filled 2nd floor unit just steps from the Southport Corridor. This condo is the perfect balance of vintage with modern updates, including hardwood floors throughout, original woodwork, a newly renovated bathroom, and updated kitchen with dining area and in-unit laundry. Relax on large private deck right off kitchen. Parking included. Steps to red and brown line trains.