Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3728 N Marshfield Ave 2

3728 North Marshfield Avenue · (816) 213-3761
Location

3728 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available March 1st! - Property Id: 242035

Recently renovated 2Bed/1Ba w/ attached sunroom off the living room. Situated on a quiet-tree lined street in North Center/Wrigley area. Small intimate 3-flat building. Additional features include in-unit laundry, newer ss appliances, granite countertops, central air, decorative fireplace, private deck, as well as small communal yard. Located only 3 blocks from the Brown Line and 2 blocks from the Southport Corridor.
Property Id 242035

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5630690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 have any available units?
3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 have?
Some of 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 N Marshfield Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
