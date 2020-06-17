3728 N Marshfield Ave 2

Amenities
Available March 1st! - Property Id: 242035
Recently renovated 2Bed/1Ba w/ attached sunroom off the living room. Situated on a quiet-tree lined street in North Center/Wrigley area. Small intimate 3-flat building. Additional features include in-unit laundry, newer ss appliances, granite countertops, central air, decorative fireplace, private deck, as well as small communal yard. Located only 3 blocks from the Brown Line and 2 blocks from the Southport Corridor.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242035
Property Id 242035
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5630690)