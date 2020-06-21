All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3711 N Fremont St 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3711 N Fremont St 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3711 N Fremont St 3

3711 North Fremont Street · (773) 807-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3711 North Fremont Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
3Bed - 2Bath at 3711 N Fremont St - Property Id: 294575

3711 N Fremont This huge rehabbed three bedroom, two bathroom apartment has an enclosed sun porch, spacious bedrooms and beautiful hardwood floors. All the woodwork is original yet the apartment has modern amenities such as central air conditioning, gas forced heat and a dishwasher. Furthermore, the apartment has high ceilings, a large kitchen and a decorative fireplace with a mantel and built in shelving. Laundry is located in the building. This fully restored East Lakeview property sits on a beautiful tree-lined street located in the heart of the popular Wrigleyville neighborhood. The ballpark and its surrounding bars and restaurants are just two short blocks west of the building. The CTA Addison Red Line stop is just two blocks south. Lake Michigan and its numerous amenities including bike and running paths, golf course and tennis courts are just four blocks east of the property.
For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294575
Property Id 294575

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5833191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 N Fremont St 3 have any available units?
3711 N Fremont St 3 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 N Fremont St 3 have?
Some of 3711 N Fremont St 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 N Fremont St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3711 N Fremont St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 N Fremont St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 N Fremont St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3711 N Fremont St 3 offer parking?
No, 3711 N Fremont St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3711 N Fremont St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 N Fremont St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 N Fremont St 3 have a pool?
No, 3711 N Fremont St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3711 N Fremont St 3 have accessible units?
No, 3711 N Fremont St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 N Fremont St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 N Fremont St 3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3711 N Fremont St 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
North Water
340 E North Water St
Chicago, IL 60611
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2927 North Southport Ave.
2927 N Southport Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
828 W. Fullerton
828 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence
5019 S St Lawrence Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt.
5100 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity