3709 North Fremont Street
Last updated May 24 2020 at 11:45 AM

3709 North Fremont Street

3709 North Fremont Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1632595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3709 North Fremont Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
This huge rehabbed three bedroom, two bathroom apartment has an enclosed sun porch, spacious bedrooms and beautiful hardwood floors. All the woodwork is original yet the apartment has modern amenities such as central air conditioning, gas forced heat and a dishwasher. Furthermore, the apartment has high ceilings, a large kitchen with recently installed new granite counter-tops and a decorative fireplace with a mantel and built in shelving. Laundry is located in the building. This fully restored East Lakeview property sits on a beautiful tree-lined street located in the heart of the popular Wrigleyville neighborhood. The ballpark and its surrounding bars and restaurants are just two short blocks west of the building. The CTA Addison Red Line stop is just two blocks south. Lake Michigan and its numerous amenities including bike and running paths, golf course and tennis courts are just four blocks east of the property. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 North Fremont Street have any available units?
3709 North Fremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 North Fremont Street have?
Some of 3709 North Fremont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 North Fremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
3709 North Fremont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 North Fremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 North Fremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 3709 North Fremont Street offer parking?
No, 3709 North Fremont Street does not offer parking.
Does 3709 North Fremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 North Fremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 North Fremont Street have a pool?
No, 3709 North Fremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 3709 North Fremont Street have accessible units?
No, 3709 North Fremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 North Fremont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 North Fremont Street has units with dishwashers.
