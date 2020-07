3695 N Fremont St 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 3695 N FREMONT, #3 - Property Id: 307644



CANT GET MUCH CLOSER TO WRIGLEY THAN THIS!!

3 BED/2 BATH NEWER KITCHEN WITH MAPLE CABINETS AND DISHWASHER, PANTRY, MARBLE FLOORS IN BATHROOM, NEW FIXTURES, LARGE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, SUN PORCH, SECURED GARDENS, CA/GFA, HUGE BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT!! LAUNDRY IN UNIT!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 1!!! CATS OK! SORRY NO DOGS. $45/MO SHARED UTILITY FEE



Dishwasher, Hardwood, Marble Bath, Laundry In Unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3695-n-fremont-st-chicago-il-unit-3/307644

No Dogs Allowed



