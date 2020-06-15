3650 West George Street

Amenities

Come and see this charming Studio apartment on a Tree lined street. Located in Avondale off of George St across from St Hyacinth Basilica. The Studio Apartment features two rooms, 1 full bath, an eat in kitchen, secure entry and all utilities included! Excellent transportation with Diversey bus 1 block away, Milwaukee bus stop 2 blocks away, Logan Blue line 4 blocks away at Spaulding/Milwaukee entrance. Moe's Tavern, Late Bar, Alice's Bar, Friendship Restaurant, Giordano's just to name a few plus all of Logan Sq. restaurants/ bars: Banh Mi, Harding Tavern, Parts and labor, El Cid, Cafe Con Leche, Lula's, Dunlay's, Longman and Eagle, Logan Theatre and tons of retail shopping. Walk to Kosciuszko Park for some tennis, track, soccer, indoor pool and more. ALL APPLICANTS CREDIT/BACKGROUND SCREENED THROUGH CISI -NO SECURITY 400 MOVE IN FEE - ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED