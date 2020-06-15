All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3650 West George Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3650 West George Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:39 AM

3650 West George Street

3650 West George Street · (847) 302-6050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3650 West George Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
pool
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
Come and see this charming Studio apartment on a Tree lined street. Located in Avondale off of George St across from St Hyacinth Basilica. The Studio Apartment features two rooms, 1 full bath, an eat in kitchen, secure entry and all utilities included! Excellent transportation with Diversey bus 1 block away, Milwaukee bus stop 2 blocks away, Logan Blue line 4 blocks away at Spaulding/Milwaukee entrance. Moe's Tavern, Late Bar, Alice's Bar, Friendship Restaurant, Giordano's just to name a few plus all of Logan Sq. restaurants/ bars: Banh Mi, Harding Tavern, Parts and labor, El Cid, Cafe Con Leche, Lula's, Dunlay's, Longman and Eagle, Logan Theatre and tons of retail shopping. Walk to Kosciuszko Park for some tennis, track, soccer, indoor pool and more. ALL APPLICANTS CREDIT/BACKGROUND SCREENED THROUGH CISI -NO SECURITY 400 MOVE IN FEE - ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 West George Street have any available units?
3650 West George Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 West George Street have?
Some of 3650 West George Street's amenities include all utils included, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 West George Street currently offering any rent specials?
3650 West George Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 West George Street pet-friendly?
No, 3650 West George Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3650 West George Street offer parking?
No, 3650 West George Street does not offer parking.
Does 3650 West George Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 West George Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 West George Street have a pool?
Yes, 3650 West George Street has a pool.
Does 3650 West George Street have accessible units?
No, 3650 West George Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 West George Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 West George Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3650 West George Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

617 West Melrose St. Apt.
617 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
4600 North Winchester Ave.
4600 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore
Chicago, IL 60640
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
2324 N Southport Ave
2324 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity