All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3643 W Dickens Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3643 W Dickens Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3643 W Dickens Ave

3643 West Dickens Avenue · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3643 West Dickens Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Rehab! Hardwood Floors .Parking Avail! - Property Id: 287688

Take a look at this great apartment in Logan Square, just steps to multiple bus lines. Features include espresso kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, deep undermount sink, new stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, high ceilings, dark hardwood flooring, LED lighting, great closet space, and convenient back porch area. There is parking available for rent, and pets are welcome.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287688
Property Id 287688

(RLNE5807282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 W Dickens Ave have any available units?
3643 W Dickens Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3643 W Dickens Ave have?
Some of 3643 W Dickens Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 W Dickens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3643 W Dickens Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 W Dickens Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3643 W Dickens Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3643 W Dickens Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3643 W Dickens Ave does offer parking.
Does 3643 W Dickens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 W Dickens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 W Dickens Ave have a pool?
No, 3643 W Dickens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3643 W Dickens Ave have accessible units?
No, 3643 W Dickens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 W Dickens Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3643 W Dickens Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3643 W Dickens Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

617 West Melrose St. Apt.
617 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60625
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
The Chatelaine
215 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
8155 S Ingleside Ave
8155 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
5401-5403 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5401 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
4808 North Paulina Apt.
4808 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity