Chicago, IL
3641 W Dickens Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3641 W Dickens Ave

3641 West Dickens Avenue · (786) 622-6882
Location

3641 West Dickens Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
Beautiful Rehab! Hardwood Floors & High Ceilings. - Property Id: 268038

Check out this newly rehabbed 3 bed/1 bath courtyard apartment in the heart of Logan Square! Apartment features brand new dark espresso kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, newly renovated bathroom, and new dark hardwood floors with gray tile accents.. Laundry and gym is onsite for your convenience. Cats and dogs under 75 pounds are welcome!

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3641-w-dickens-ave-chicago-il/268038
Property Id 268038

(RLNE5944951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 W Dickens Ave have any available units?
3641 W Dickens Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 W Dickens Ave have?
Some of 3641 W Dickens Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 W Dickens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3641 W Dickens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 W Dickens Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3641 W Dickens Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3641 W Dickens Ave offer parking?
No, 3641 W Dickens Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3641 W Dickens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 W Dickens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 W Dickens Ave have a pool?
No, 3641 W Dickens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3641 W Dickens Ave have accessible units?
No, 3641 W Dickens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 W Dickens Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 W Dickens Ave has units with dishwashers.
