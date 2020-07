Amenities

1st floor 2 BR-1 bath with large LR and formal DR with oak floors; new laminate flooring in both bedrooms with large closets; modern kitchen with maple cabinets; BI dishwasher; microwave; FS gas self cleaning range and refrigerator; maple cabinets; granite counter-tops; SS sink; maple floor; walk in pantry with shelves and window and mudroom with window and view of yard. Ind gas heat and central air. Owner pays garbage and water. On street parking. No pets or smoking on the premises: $500 fine for each individual incident. Applicants must submit application; credit check with acceptable score; rental or housing history; personal and landlord history.; education and employment history and have a documented source of income. Any issues will require explanation or additional deposits or fees. $1000 deposit will go towards move in and move out fees and be non refundable if there is damage. Any damage above that amount will be the tenants responsibility.