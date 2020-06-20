3632 W Dickens Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly Renovated! Pet Friendly. Steps to Transit. - Property Id: 282639



Take a look at this great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Logan Square, just steps to multiple bus lines. Features include brand new dark espresso kitchen cabinets with granite counter

tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, convenient kitchen eat-in area, renovated bathroom, lots of closet space, high ceilings, back porch, and resident controlled heat. Cats and dogs are welcome, laundry is in the building and parking is available.



Miguel Tineo

Leasig Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282639

Property Id 282639



(RLNE5789557)