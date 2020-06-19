All apartments in Chicago
3616 N Pine Grove Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3616 N Pine Grove Ave

3616 North Pine Grove Avenue · (248) 416-2141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3616 North Pine Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Newly Updated 1 Bed in Lakeview - Property Id: 265577

Located in the absolute heart of Lakeveiw East, 3616 N. Pinegrove is just steps from countless amazing bars and restaurants, shopping, cafés, and gyms. This well-maintained five story brick building provides affordable studio and one bedroom apartments. Waveland Park, located within a block, has tennis, golf, and baseball facilities. Broadway and Clark St. offer fine dining and plenty of entertainment for anyone looking to get the most out of living in Lakeview. Public transportation including the Lake Shore Dr. and Broadway bus stops, and the addison red line train station are all nearby.

Rent:1250
Start:5/1/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265577
Property Id 265577

(RLNE5814000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 N Pine Grove Ave have any available units?
3616 N Pine Grove Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 N Pine Grove Ave have?
Some of 3616 N Pine Grove Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 N Pine Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3616 N Pine Grove Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 N Pine Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3616 N Pine Grove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3616 N Pine Grove Ave offer parking?
No, 3616 N Pine Grove Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3616 N Pine Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 N Pine Grove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 N Pine Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 3616 N Pine Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3616 N Pine Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 3616 N Pine Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 N Pine Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 N Pine Grove Ave has units with dishwashers.
