3609 N Lakewood Ave

4 Bedroom in Lakeview - Property Id: 299495



3607 North Lakewood ave,

Intersection of Lakewood and Addison,



**ONE MONTH FREE**



HUGE

4-BD / 3-BA



Walkscore: 97 !!

WALKER'S PARADISE + Nice Balcony!



Wonderful 4 bedroom apartment in the heart of Wrigleyville/Lakeview

Highly sought after location is just steps away from Cubs, Southport and the Lake!

Located minutes from Wrigley Field



Features include:

In-unit washer and dryer,

Granite kitchen counter tops,

Stainless steel appliances,

On-site laundry,

Street parking with permit,

Dishwasher,

Few blocks away from WrigleyField,

In Blaine School District,

Large living room area with open kitchen featuring plenty cabinet space,

granite counter tops, fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher, three spacious bedrooms with closets.



Contact



Aleksandar Ilic, LX REALTY

Lease Terms

1 YEAR LEASE !!

NO SEC DEPOSIT !!



*Please note: Photos in this ad might be from a similar unit located in the same building. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299495

Property Id 299495



No Dogs Allowed



