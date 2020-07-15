All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

3609 N Lakewood Ave

3609 North Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3609 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
4 Bedroom in Lakeview - Property Id: 299495

3607 North Lakewood ave,
Intersection of Lakewood and Addison,

**
****
**ONE MONTH FREE**

****
HUGE
4-BD / 3-BA

Walkscore: 97 !!
WALKER'S PARADISE + Nice Balcony!

Wonderful 4 bedroom apartment in the heart of Wrigleyville/Lakeview
Highly sought after location is just steps away from Cubs, Southport and the Lake!
Located minutes from Wrigley Field

Features include:
In-unit washer and dryer,
Granite kitchen counter tops,
Stainless steel appliances,
On-site laundry,
Street parking with permit,
Dishwasher,
Few blocks away from WrigleyField,
In Blaine School District,
Large living room area with open kitchen featuring plenty cabinet space,
granite counter tops, fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher, three spacious bedrooms with closets.

Contact

Aleksandar Ilic, LX REALTY
Lease Terms
1 YEAR LEASE !!
NO SEC DEPOSIT !!

*Please note: Photos in this ad might be from a similar unit located in the same building. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299495
Property Id 299495

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5852984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

