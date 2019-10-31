360 East RANDOLPH Street

Amenities

Available July 1st. Tenant Occupied. Spectacular, panoramic unobstructed views of Lake Michigan, Millennium and Grand Park, Buckingham Fountain and our beautiful skyline from every window of this high floor 2 bedroom/2 bath residence at The Buckingham. 1480 SqFt. split bedroom floor plan offers unbelievable interior storage that include 4 generous organized walk-in closets plus an additional storage cage! Upgraded granite kitchen decorative back-splash, generous counter and cabinet space highlighted by decorative lighting. Other unit features include a master suite with 2 walk-in closets and a linen closet, a large slate tiled foyer, in unit laundry room with side by side washer and dryer, and blinds on all windows. Both bathrooms have been completely gutted with designer finishes that are not to be missed! 360 Randolph is a full amenity building with 24-hour door staff, maintenance and engineer staff, dry cleaners, exercise facility and indoor swimming pool with adjacent sundeck. Main level party room with catering kitchen and outdoor garden patio with grilling and dining area. 1 parking space included in rent. Pets welcome with 10lb weight limit and additional non-refundable pet fee. No Smoking.