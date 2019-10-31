All apartments in Chicago
360 East RANDOLPH Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:17 AM

360 East RANDOLPH Street

360 East Randolph Street · (800) 795-1010
Location

360 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3802 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available July 1st. Tenant Occupied. Spectacular, panoramic unobstructed views of Lake Michigan, Millennium and Grand Park, Buckingham Fountain and our beautiful skyline from every window of this high floor 2 bedroom/2 bath residence at The Buckingham. 1480 SqFt. split bedroom floor plan offers unbelievable interior storage that include 4 generous organized walk-in closets plus an additional storage cage! Upgraded granite kitchen decorative back-splash, generous counter and cabinet space highlighted by decorative lighting. Other unit features include a master suite with 2 walk-in closets and a linen closet, a large slate tiled foyer, in unit laundry room with side by side washer and dryer, and blinds on all windows. Both bathrooms have been completely gutted with designer finishes that are not to be missed! 360 Randolph is a full amenity building with 24-hour door staff, maintenance and engineer staff, dry cleaners, exercise facility and indoor swimming pool with adjacent sundeck. Main level party room with catering kitchen and outdoor garden patio with grilling and dining area. 1 parking space included in rent. Pets welcome with 10lb weight limit and additional non-refundable pet fee. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 East RANDOLPH Street have any available units?
360 East RANDOLPH Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 East RANDOLPH Street have?
Some of 360 East RANDOLPH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 East RANDOLPH Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 East RANDOLPH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 East RANDOLPH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 East RANDOLPH Street is pet friendly.
Does 360 East RANDOLPH Street offer parking?
Yes, 360 East RANDOLPH Street does offer parking.
Does 360 East RANDOLPH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 East RANDOLPH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 East RANDOLPH Street have a pool?
Yes, 360 East RANDOLPH Street has a pool.
Does 360 East RANDOLPH Street have accessible units?
No, 360 East RANDOLPH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 East RANDOLPH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 East RANDOLPH Street has units with dishwashers.
