All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3538 North Hamilton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3538 North Hamilton Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

3538 North Hamilton Avenue

3538 North Hamilton Avenue · (847) 601-9359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3538 North Hamilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Come stay in one of Chicago's best neighborhoods!! Walk to great restaurants, outdoor cafes, and bars. These are high-end furnished apartments with staff services. We have multiple units furnished from 1-4 bedrooms. We are located in Roscoe Village, Lincoln Park, and Old Town. This is a newly rehabbed property and has new furniture. This is a three bedroom, two bath condo style apartment. Parking is available for $150 a month in the garage behind property. This is a high-end furnished apartment. Very quiet. Call to see it today. Rent will vary per season, May 1 to September 1, $6995 per month; September 1 to December 31, $5500 per month, January 1 to April 30, $3500 per month, all utilities included plus cable and Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 North Hamilton Avenue have any available units?
3538 North Hamilton Avenue has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3538 North Hamilton Avenue have?
Some of 3538 North Hamilton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3538 North Hamilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3538 North Hamilton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 North Hamilton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3538 North Hamilton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3538 North Hamilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3538 North Hamilton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3538 North Hamilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3538 North Hamilton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 North Hamilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3538 North Hamilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3538 North Hamilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3538 North Hamilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 North Hamilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3538 North Hamilton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3538 North Hamilton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pelham
326 West Dickens Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
4535 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4535 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
Wicker Park Connection
1640 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
Chatham
8127 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
Wrightwood Flats
512 West Wrightwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity