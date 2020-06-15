3538 North Hamilton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Come stay in one of Chicago's best neighborhoods!! Walk to great restaurants, outdoor cafes, and bars. These are high-end furnished apartments with staff services. We have multiple units furnished from 1-4 bedrooms. We are located in Roscoe Village, Lincoln Park, and Old Town. This is a newly rehabbed property and has new furniture. This is a three bedroom, two bath condo style apartment. Parking is available for $150 a month in the garage behind property. This is a high-end furnished apartment. Very quiet. Call to see it today. Rent will vary per season, May 1 to September 1, $6995 per month; September 1 to December 31, $5500 per month, January 1 to April 30, $3500 per month, all utilities included plus cable and Internet