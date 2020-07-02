3537 W Ainslie St 3

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Extra Large Kimball Stop 2 Bedroom - - Property Id: 194416



2 BR/1 BA - In Unit W/D! SS Appliance + Dishwasher, Granite, Hardwood Floors!



This Spacious 2 bedroom Apartment is Located on a Quiet Tree-Lined Street in Albany Park.



It has been recently rehabbed with Amenities including:



-In-Unit Washer/Dryer

-Modern Updated Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher

-Granite Counter-tops

-Hardwood floors

-Modern Lighting Fixtures

-Large Bedrooms

-Tons of Closet Space

-Great Natural Light



Included in Rent: Water, Trash, & Maintenance



Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos/Videos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3537-w-ainslie-st-chicago-il-unit-3/194416

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5958892)