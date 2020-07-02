All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:05 AM

3537 W Ainslie St 3

3537 W Ainslie St · (773) 357-7733
Location

3537 W Ainslie St, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Extra Large Kimball Stop 2 Bedroom - - Property Id: 194416

2 BR/1 BA - In Unit W/D! SS Appliance + Dishwasher, Granite, Hardwood Floors!

This Spacious 2 bedroom Apartment is Located on a Quiet Tree-Lined Street in Albany Park.

It has been recently rehabbed with Amenities including:

-In-Unit Washer/Dryer
-Modern Updated Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops
-Hardwood floors
-Modern Lighting Fixtures
-Large Bedrooms
-Tons of Closet Space
-Great Natural Light

Included in Rent: Water, Trash, & Maintenance

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos/Videos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3537-w-ainslie-st-chicago-il-unit-3/194416
Property Id 194416

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5958892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 W Ainslie St 3 have any available units?
3537 W Ainslie St 3 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3537 W Ainslie St 3 have?
Some of 3537 W Ainslie St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 W Ainslie St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3537 W Ainslie St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 W Ainslie St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3537 W Ainslie St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3537 W Ainslie St 3 offer parking?
No, 3537 W Ainslie St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3537 W Ainslie St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3537 W Ainslie St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 W Ainslie St 3 have a pool?
No, 3537 W Ainslie St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3537 W Ainslie St 3 have accessible units?
No, 3537 W Ainslie St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 W Ainslie St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 W Ainslie St 3 has units with dishwashers.
