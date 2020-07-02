3537 W Ainslie St 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Extra Large Kimball Stop 2 Bedroom - - Property Id: 194416
2 BR/1 BA - In Unit W/D! SS Appliance + Dishwasher, Granite, Hardwood Floors!
This Spacious 2 bedroom Apartment is Located on a Quiet Tree-Lined Street in Albany Park.
It has been recently rehabbed with Amenities including:
-In-Unit Washer/Dryer
-Modern Updated Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops
-Hardwood floors
-Modern Lighting Fixtures
-Large Bedrooms
-Tons of Closet Space
-Great Natural Light
Included in Rent: Water, Trash, & Maintenance
Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos/Videos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3537-w-ainslie-st-chicago-il-unit-3/194416
Property Id 194416
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5958892)