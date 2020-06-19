All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3535 W Fullerton Ave 2

3535 W Fullerton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3535 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed in Logan w Laundry in unit - Property Id: 284424

This spacious 2 bedroom apartment is located on Fullerton between Logan Boulevard and Central Park ave. There's ample street parking, and it's a short walk to the Logan Square Blue Line, which runs all the way from O'hare International Airport, through downtown and over to the west side of Chicago. With hardwood floors and plenty of natural light, this apartment is a steal! The kitchen and bathroom are renovated with all updated appliances. There is also central air, and laundry in unit.
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions this apartment cannot be shown in person until 6/1
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 have any available units?
3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 have?
Some of 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 W Fullerton Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
