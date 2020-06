Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard dogs allowed

Rehabbed 1 bedroom apartment in Lakeview - Property Id: 249631



Huge courtyard style building in the middle of all the action! Walk to Jewel grocery store, walk to Addison red line, walk to Wrigleyville! Tons of bars, restaurants and shopping on Broadway- plenty of street festivals all summer and great places to go out. The apartment has been rehabbed with new kitchen and bath and new hardwood floors. There is a dishwasher in the kitchen and all new appliances. Central heat and A/C. This apartment is ready for you now! There is laundry in the building. Cats are OK

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249631

Property Id 249631



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5861088)