3523 N Racine

Located west of Wrigleyville, you couldn't find a more perfect location! Addison Red/Brown/Purple line is just a 5 minute walk, which allows you to explore all of Chicago's finest. There is a Jewel, Whole Foods for groceries. For nighttime entertainment, you have Clark St is just a few blocks away to visit the famous Cubby bear, Diamonds, Murphy's Bleachers, John Barleycorn, Deuces, and the list goes on for nightlife.This large 2 bedroom apartment features wood floors through-out and lots of windows! Each bedroom can fit at least a queen size bed and both have good closet space. The kitchen features a dining room and good cabinet and counter space.Pets are ok and no security deposit Beal2888