3523 N Racine
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:17 AM

3523 N Racine

3523 North Racine Avenue · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3523 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Located west of Wrigleyville, you couldn't find a more perfect location! Addison Red/Brown/Purple line is just a 5 minute walk, which allows you to explore all of Chicago's finest. There is a Jewel, Whole Foods for groceries. For nighttime entertainment, you have Clark St is just a few blocks away to visit the famous Cubby bear, Diamonds, Murphy's Bleachers, John Barleycorn, Deuces, and the list goes on for nightlife.This large 2 bedroom apartment features wood floors through-out and lots of windows! Each bedroom can fit at least a queen size bed and both have good closet space. The kitchen features a dining room and good cabinet and counter space.Pets are ok and no security deposit Beal2888

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 N Racine have any available units?
3523 N Racine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 N Racine have?
Some of 3523 N Racine's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 N Racine currently offering any rent specials?
3523 N Racine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 N Racine pet-friendly?
Yes, 3523 N Racine is pet friendly.
Does 3523 N Racine offer parking?
No, 3523 N Racine does not offer parking.
Does 3523 N Racine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 N Racine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 N Racine have a pool?
No, 3523 N Racine does not have a pool.
Does 3523 N Racine have accessible units?
No, 3523 N Racine does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 N Racine have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 N Racine does not have units with dishwashers.
