Beautiful Wrigley East Lakeview apartment near the red line. Available now or for July or August lease. Unit is on 2nd floor has 10 foot ceilings and natural light on four sides, custom cherry kitchen, and laundry in unit. Also features central heat and air conditioning, rear deck, and ceiling fans throughout unit. Conveniently located minutes walk to Red Line, Wrigley Field, Whole Foods, dining and pubs. To arrange a tour please message, call, or text Richard. No security deposit, but there is a non-refundable $750 move in fee for the apartment and $40 credit/background check per adult resident. Pets are welcome for an additional monthly fee which is negotiable ranging from $30 for a cat to $75 for a large dog. May usually be shown show on short notice.



For video tour, please search apartment address "3519 North Reta Avenue 2" in YouTube, or copy link and paste to browser: youtube.com/watch?v=oTkyBV_47XA&feature=youtu.be