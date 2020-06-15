All apartments in Chicago
3519 North Reta Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

3519 North Reta Avenue

3519 North Reta Avenue · (312) 593-2610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3519 North Reta Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Wrigley East Lakeview apartment near the red line. Available now or for July or August lease. Unit is on 2nd floor has 10 foot ceilings and natural light on four sides, custom cherry kitchen, and laundry in unit. Also features central heat and air conditioning, rear deck, and ceiling fans throughout unit. Conveniently located minutes walk to Red Line, Wrigley Field, Whole Foods, dining and pubs. To arrange a tour please message, call, or text Richard. No security deposit, but there is a non-refundable $750 move in fee for the apartment and $40 credit/background check per adult resident. Pets are welcome for an additional monthly fee which is negotiable ranging from $30 for a cat to $75 for a large dog. May usually be shown show on short notice.

For video tour, please search apartment address "3519 North Reta Avenue 2" in YouTube, or copy link and paste to browser: youtube.com/watch?v=oTkyBV_47XA&feature=youtu.be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 North Reta Avenue have any available units?
3519 North Reta Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3519 North Reta Avenue have?
Some of 3519 North Reta Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 North Reta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3519 North Reta Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 North Reta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 North Reta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3519 North Reta Avenue offer parking?
No, 3519 North Reta Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3519 North Reta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3519 North Reta Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 North Reta Avenue have a pool?
No, 3519 North Reta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3519 North Reta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3519 North Reta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 North Reta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3519 North Reta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
