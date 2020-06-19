3510 West Ainslie Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed, 2 full bath updated condo~ In-unit W/D~Central heat/AC~ Private Deck! - Available 7/1!

Tons of space in this Albany Park condo! Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 FULL bathrooms, beautiful open kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast bar and dishwasher, in-unit w/d, decorative fireplace with power and cable outlet, ample closet space and a huge private deck! Master suite features huge walk-in closet and full private bathroom! Close to Lawrence/Kimball Brown Line and the highway! Cats and Small dogs welcome!



Amenities:

Private Deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit

