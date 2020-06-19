All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:15 PM

3510 West Ainslie Street

3510 West Ainslie Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1695657
Location

3510 West Ainslie Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 full bath updated condo~ In-unit W/D~Central heat/AC~ Private Deck! - Available 7/1!
Tons of space in this Albany Park condo! Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 FULL bathrooms, beautiful open kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast bar and dishwasher, in-unit w/d, decorative fireplace with power and cable outlet, ample closet space and a huge private deck! Master suite features huge walk-in closet and full private bathroom! Close to Lawrence/Kimball Brown Line and the highway! Cats and Small dogs welcome!

Amenities:
Private Deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 West Ainslie Street have any available units?
3510 West Ainslie Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 West Ainslie Street have?
Some of 3510 West Ainslie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 West Ainslie Street currently offering any rent specials?
3510 West Ainslie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 West Ainslie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 West Ainslie Street is pet friendly.
Does 3510 West Ainslie Street offer parking?
No, 3510 West Ainslie Street does not offer parking.
Does 3510 West Ainslie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 West Ainslie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 West Ainslie Street have a pool?
No, 3510 West Ainslie Street does not have a pool.
Does 3510 West Ainslie Street have accessible units?
No, 3510 West Ainslie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 West Ainslie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 West Ainslie Street has units with dishwashers.
