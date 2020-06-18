All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3503 W Leland Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3503 W Leland Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3503 W Leland Ave 2

3503 West Leland Avenue · (708) 669-6525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3503 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
online portal
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom next to Brown Line! - Property Id: 285625

-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Central Heat / Air
-Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops, Mable Cabinetry
-Spa Tiling in Bathroom with Modern Fixtures
-Huge Walk-in Closets
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Available June 1st!

Tech Fee includes 200mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access

No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285625
Property Id 285625

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5797128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 W Leland Ave 2 have any available units?
3503 W Leland Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3503 W Leland Ave 2 have?
Some of 3503 W Leland Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 W Leland Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3503 W Leland Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 W Leland Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3503 W Leland Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3503 W Leland Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3503 W Leland Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3503 W Leland Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3503 W Leland Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 W Leland Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3503 W Leland Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3503 W Leland Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3503 W Leland Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 W Leland Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3503 W Leland Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3503 W Leland Ave 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3846 N Southport Ave
3846 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
1215 W Diversey
1215 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
2455 West Logan Blvd
2455 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity