350 W Oakdale

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed elevator parking on-site laundry cc payments lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Living in the city shouldn't mean compromising. If you compromise on size, you compromise on amenities and unfortunately, you’re also mostly compromising on price. 350 Oakdale gives you everything you need without making you feel as if you had to bargain and negotiate to get what is rightfully yours! You deserve to live in a spacious and updated apartment and you deserve several amenities that shouldn't cost you extra. At this beautiful location, your perks span on to include a free fitness facility with state-of-the-art equipment and a free business center where you can enjoy free Wi-Fi and printing capabilities. Your apartment will have brand new windows (because freezing in the middle of the night, while you should be sleeping like a baby is so overrated), and huge rooms (because living like royalty is hard to do with twin-sized furniture)!Additionally, the building comes with 24-hour maintenance staff. In the event that you should have an issue, it will be taken care of promptly and professionally. On days you need to get away, you’re near various bus stops, as well as the Lake Shore Drive's on and off ramps. You’ll also quickly discover that your neighborhood is booming with fun and excitement from the best in entertainment to the finest in outdoor recreation.