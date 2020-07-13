All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

350 W Oakdale

350 W Oakdale Ave · (773) 825-3145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Location

350 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 404 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 514 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

See 16+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 611 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,724

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 811 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 350 W Oakdale.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Living in the city shouldn't mean compromising. If you compromise on size, you compromise on amenities and unfortunately, you’re also mostly compromising on price. 350 Oakdale gives you everything you need without making you feel as if you had to bargain and negotiate to get what is rightfully yours! You deserve to live in a spacious and updated apartment and you deserve several amenities that shouldn't cost you extra. At this beautiful location, your perks span on to include a free fitness facility with state-of-the-art equipment and a free business center where you can enjoy free Wi-Fi and printing capabilities. Your apartment will have brand new windows (because freezing in the middle of the night, while you should be sleeping like a baby is so overrated), and huge rooms (because living like royalty is hard to do with twin-sized furniture)!Additionally, the building comes with 24-hour maintenance staff. In the event that you should have an issue, it will be taken care of promptly and professionally. On days you need to get away, you’re near various bus stops, as well as the Lake Shore Drive's on and off ramps. You’ll also quickly discover that your neighborhood is booming with fun and excitement from the best in entertainment to the finest in outdoor recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: $210.
Storage Details: Personal Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 W Oakdale have any available units?
350 W Oakdale has 21 units available starting at $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 W Oakdale have?
Some of 350 W Oakdale's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 W Oakdale currently offering any rent specials?
350 W Oakdale is offering the following rent specials: “Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Is 350 W Oakdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 W Oakdale is pet friendly.
Does 350 W Oakdale offer parking?
Yes, 350 W Oakdale offers parking.
Does 350 W Oakdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 W Oakdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 W Oakdale have a pool?
No, 350 W Oakdale does not have a pool.
Does 350 W Oakdale have accessible units?
No, 350 W Oakdale does not have accessible units.
Does 350 W Oakdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 W Oakdale does not have units with dishwashers.
