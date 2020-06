Amenities

One bedroom Condo, convenient to shopping, public transportation, highways, Lake Michigan, South Loop and Downtown. Unit has new paint, new wood flooring, new blinds and new granite countertop. This is a top floor unit with lots of sun. Permit Only Parking. Credit and Background Check required. Credit at least 650 and $500 Non Refundable Move In Fee. Avail 05/15/2020