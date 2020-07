3422 W. Cullom Ave unit 3 unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM/1BATH CONDO WITH WASHER DRYER IN JEFFERSON PARK - LARGE BRIGHT AND OPEN TOP FLOOR CONDO

IN UNIT WASHER DRYER/ SS APPLIANCES ONE BED IN THE FINEST LOCAL OF ALBANY PARK. EXQUISITELY FINISHED GRANITE/CHERRY/STAINLESS KITCHEN, MARBLE TILE BATH WITH WHIRLPOOL, CHERRY HARDWOOD, CROWN MOLDING, SOLID CORE DOORS. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR



SECURITY DEPOSIT AND MOVE IN/MOVE OUT FEES, SMALL PETS ALLOWED



CLOSE TO EL, SHOPPING, STARBUCKS NEAR BY



HURRY AND SEE THIS TOP FLOOR CONDO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY AT 312-366-6425 OR EMAIL US AT SHOWINGS@CITYBESTMANAGEMENT.COM



(RLNE3616383)