Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3414 N Halsted St # 8

3414 North Halsted Street · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3414 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1775 · Avail. now

$1,775

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment! - Property Id: 304289

Fantastic location with plenty of shops, restaurants, and access to public transportation right outside your door. Steps away from the restaurants, nightlife and shopping that make this area livable and famous. This home comes with a large, modern, dishwasher-equipped kitchen with a walk-in pantry, and hardwood flooring, apartment also boasts central heating and air with back porch space. Amenities include storage, an intercom system, on-site laundry, and parking when available. Super clean laundry area located in the building. The building is spotless - landlords who care! Easy move-in with alley access and wide exterior stairs. Located ideally between the Belmont and Addison CTA transit stations. Parking for $150.00/month if available. Call today to arrange a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3414-n-halsted-st-%23-8-chicago-il/304289
Property Id 304289

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5952365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 N Halsted St # 8 have any available units?
3414 N Halsted St # 8 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 N Halsted St # 8 have?
Some of 3414 N Halsted St # 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 N Halsted St # 8 currently offering any rent specials?
3414 N Halsted St # 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 N Halsted St # 8 pet-friendly?
No, 3414 N Halsted St # 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3414 N Halsted St # 8 offer parking?
Yes, 3414 N Halsted St # 8 offers parking.
Does 3414 N Halsted St # 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 N Halsted St # 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 N Halsted St # 8 have a pool?
No, 3414 N Halsted St # 8 does not have a pool.
Does 3414 N Halsted St # 8 have accessible units?
No, 3414 N Halsted St # 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 N Halsted St # 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 N Halsted St # 8 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3414 N Halsted St # 8?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

