3414 N Halsted St # 8

Fantastic location with plenty of shops, restaurants, and access to public transportation right outside your door. Steps away from the restaurants, nightlife and shopping that make this area livable and famous. This home comes with a large, modern, dishwasher-equipped kitchen with a walk-in pantry, and hardwood flooring, apartment also boasts central heating and air with back porch space. Amenities include storage, an intercom system, on-site laundry, and parking when available. Super clean laundry area located in the building. The building is spotless - landlords who care! Easy move-in with alley access and wide exterior stairs. Located ideally between the Belmont and Addison CTA transit stations. Parking for $150.00/month if available. Call today to arrange a showing!

No Pets Allowed



