340 East Ohio Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub media room sauna

The Streeter's luxury studio, convertible, one, two, and three bedroom apartments were built with every bit of your modern life in mind. Floor-to-ceiling windows, elegant kitchens with granite counter-tops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile backsplash, cherry wood cabinets in kitchen and bath, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, in-unit washer & dryer, hardwood floors, most units have large walk-in closets, recessed balconies in select floor plans. Luxury high rise features outdoor heated pool with sundeck, grill area, and garden; indoor resistance pool, whirlpool spa and separate men's and women's steam and sauna; fitness center; media room; library lounge; cyber cafe and business center; bicycle storage, receiving room, laundry facility, 24/hr door staff, non-smoking building. Parking available for additional fee. Pets welcome with additional fee, breed restrictions apply. Pricing for Convertible Studio apartments range from $1,818 - $2,403. Pricing and availability are subject to change.



