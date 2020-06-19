All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:15 PM

340 East Ohio Street

340 East Ohio Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1695646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

340 East Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 0501 · Avail. now

$2,163

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
media room
sauna
The Streeter's luxury studio, convertible, one, two, and three bedroom apartments were built with every bit of your modern life in mind. Floor-to-ceiling windows, elegant kitchens with granite counter-tops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile backsplash, cherry wood cabinets in kitchen and bath, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, in-unit washer & dryer, hardwood floors, most units have large walk-in closets, recessed balconies in select floor plans. Luxury high rise features outdoor heated pool with sundeck, grill area, and garden; indoor resistance pool, whirlpool spa and separate men's and women's steam and sauna; fitness center; media room; library lounge; cyber cafe and business center; bicycle storage, receiving room, laundry facility, 24/hr door staff, non-smoking building. Parking available for additional fee. Pets welcome with additional fee, breed restrictions apply. Pricing for Convertible Studio apartments range from $1,818 - $2,403. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amenities:
Health Club, Pool, Balcony, Patio, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 East Ohio Street have any available units?
340 East Ohio Street has a unit available for $2,163 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 East Ohio Street have?
Some of 340 East Ohio Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 East Ohio Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 East Ohio Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 East Ohio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 East Ohio Street is pet friendly.
Does 340 East Ohio Street offer parking?
Yes, 340 East Ohio Street does offer parking.
Does 340 East Ohio Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 East Ohio Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 East Ohio Street have a pool?
Yes, 340 East Ohio Street has a pool.
Does 340 East Ohio Street have accessible units?
No, 340 East Ohio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 East Ohio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 East Ohio Street has units with dishwashers.
