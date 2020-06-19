340 East Ohio Street

Amenities
The Streeter's luxury studio, convertible, one, two, and three bedroom apartments were built with every bit of your modern life in mind. Floor-to-ceiling windows, elegant kitchens with granite counter-tops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile backsplash, cherry wood cabinets in kitchen and bath, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, in-unit washer & dryer, hardwood floors, most units have large walk-in closets, recessed balconies in select floor plans. Luxury high rise features outdoor heated pool with sundeck, grill area, and garden; indoor resistance pool, whirlpool spa and separate men's and women's steam and sauna; fitness center; media room; library lounge; cyber cafe and business center; bicycle storage, receiving room, laundry facility, 24/hr door staff, non-smoking building. Parking available for additional fee. Pets welcome with additional fee, breed restrictions apply. Pricing for Convertible Studio apartments range from $1,818 - $2,403. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Health Club, Pool, Balcony, Patio, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
