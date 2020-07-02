All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3355 North Hamilton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3355 North Hamilton Avenue
Last updated June 25 2020 at 11:37 AM

3355 North Hamilton Avenue

3355 North Hamilton Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1987005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3355 North Hamilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 3Bed/2.5Ba corner duplex up in the heart of Roscoe Village! Features include large open floor plan, gorgeous hardwood floors w/ grey stain, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, w/ large island and table space for dining. Main level living room with 24ft ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Upper level includes a lofted den/office/family room, master bedroom has walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with separate shower, whirlpool tub, double bowl vanity. Large, private patio off 2nd level. 1 parking space included. Award Winning Audubon School District. Amazing location, walk to CTA's Brown Line, Hamlin Park, shops, restaurants, Mariano’s and all that Roscoe Village has to offer. Truly a must see! Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 North Hamilton Avenue have any available units?
3355 North Hamilton Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3355 North Hamilton Avenue have?
Some of 3355 North Hamilton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 North Hamilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3355 North Hamilton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 North Hamilton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3355 North Hamilton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3355 North Hamilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3355 North Hamilton Avenue offers parking.
Does 3355 North Hamilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 North Hamilton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 North Hamilton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3355 North Hamilton Avenue has a pool.
Does 3355 North Hamilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3355 North Hamilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 North Hamilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 North Hamilton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3355 North Hamilton Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Mondial River West
910 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60642
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
8001-09 S Ellis Ave
8001 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
2927 North Southport Ave.
2927 N Southport Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1501 E 68th
1501 E 68th St
Chicago, IL 60637

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity