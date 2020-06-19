3345 West Fullerton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Rarely Available Logan Square 3bed plus Den/2bath apartment in Logan Square

Historic logan square walk-up with newly renovated finishes available June 1st. The apartment has been thoughtfully redone and features include pristine hardwood floors throughout, 14 foot high ceilings, king-size bedrooms with walk-in closets and ensuite master bathrooms complete with custom tile work and vanities. The 1700 sq foot floorplan has ample sunlight throughout, exposed brick, a large open concept living space plus central air and new washer/dryer in unit. The newly renovated kitchen is complete with top of the line stainless steel appliances, large floating island for cooking/entertaining, quartz countertops and slow-close cabinets and drawers. The apartment is located above the former Acapulco Night Club and steps away from the popular Park and Field restaurant. There is easy access to The 606 Trail and just a short walk to the Logan Square Blue Line station. There is a large private deck off the back of the unit with plenty of space for outdoor seating and grills.

