Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:26 PM

3345 West Fullerton Avenue

3345 West Fullerton Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1435623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3345 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Rarely Available Logan Square 3bed plus Den/2bath apartment in Logan Square
Historic logan square walk-up with newly renovated finishes available June 1st. The apartment has been thoughtfully redone and features include pristine hardwood floors throughout, 14 foot high ceilings, king-size bedrooms with walk-in closets and ensuite master bathrooms complete with custom tile work and vanities. The 1700 sq foot floorplan has ample sunlight throughout, exposed brick, a large open concept living space plus central air and new washer/dryer in unit. The newly renovated kitchen is complete with top of the line stainless steel appliances, large floating island for cooking/entertaining, quartz countertops and slow-close cabinets and drawers. The apartment is located above the former Acapulco Night Club and steps away from the popular Park and Field restaurant. There is easy access to The 606 Trail and just a short walk to the Logan Square Blue Line station. There is a large private deck off the back of the unit with plenty of space for outdoor seating and grills.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 West Fullerton Avenue have any available units?
3345 West Fullerton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3345 West Fullerton Avenue have?
Some of 3345 West Fullerton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 West Fullerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3345 West Fullerton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 West Fullerton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3345 West Fullerton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3345 West Fullerton Avenue offer parking?
No, 3345 West Fullerton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3345 West Fullerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3345 West Fullerton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 West Fullerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3345 West Fullerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3345 West Fullerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3345 West Fullerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 West Fullerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3345 West Fullerton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
