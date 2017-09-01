All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:01 PM

3340 N SHEFFIELD

3340 North Sheffield Avenue · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3340 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Large Updated 2 Bed/2 Bath
Gorgeous spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath in Lakeview with everything that you're looking for! This unit features a large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a wine fridge, hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air, in-unit laundry and a private deck. Beautiful master bathroom with double vanity and separate shower and bath tub. One exterior parking space is included in the rent price! Short walk to the Belmont Red Line CTA Station, Wrigley Field, tons of bars and restaurants on Clark, Southport and Belmont!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 N SHEFFIELD have any available units?
3340 N SHEFFIELD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3340 N SHEFFIELD have?
Some of 3340 N SHEFFIELD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 N SHEFFIELD currently offering any rent specials?
3340 N SHEFFIELD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 N SHEFFIELD pet-friendly?
No, 3340 N SHEFFIELD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3340 N SHEFFIELD offer parking?
Yes, 3340 N SHEFFIELD does offer parking.
Does 3340 N SHEFFIELD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 N SHEFFIELD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 N SHEFFIELD have a pool?
No, 3340 N SHEFFIELD does not have a pool.
Does 3340 N SHEFFIELD have accessible units?
No, 3340 N SHEFFIELD does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 N SHEFFIELD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 N SHEFFIELD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3340 N SHEFFIELD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

