3340 N SHEFFIELD

Gorgeous Large Updated 2 Bed/2 Bath

Gorgeous spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath in Lakeview with everything that you're looking for! This unit features a large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a wine fridge, hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air, in-unit laundry and a private deck. Beautiful master bathroom with double vanity and separate shower and bath tub. One exterior parking space is included in the rent price! Short walk to the Belmont Red Line CTA Station, Wrigley Field, tons of bars and restaurants on Clark, Southport and Belmont!