Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors bike storage bbq/grill some paid utils carpet

Available Now. One bedroom unit near Paulina Brown Line, Whole Foods and Roscoe Street. This top floor unit is a gem, tons of light and clean details all around, Hardwood floors, carpeted living room. Great closet space, super clean, excellent building management. I'm sorry, no pets allowed!Free Heat, hot water also included, BBQ patio, $1.50 laundry.*Pictures of similar unit on 1st floor, exact same layout.>>>>A month and a half security deposit is required.<<<< ELAN312037