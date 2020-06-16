3316 N Southport, 1R

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Great Location! Recently Updated in the Hot Southport Corridor



2 Minute Walk from the Southport Brown Line.



5 Minute Walk to nearest Jewel Osco



Right Across the Street from Southport Lanes, a fun bowling alley/restaurant/bar



2 Minute Walk from Southport Fitness



So close to all the Wrigley Fun but on a calm hip street!



YOU CANNOT BEAT THE CONVENIENCE OF THIS LOCATION



Large 1BR/1BA $1400 + Non-refundable move-in fee. App fee is $50



Please text Michael @ 312-493-1385 or Maria @ 312-804-2229 for showing.



A member of the LLC is licensed real estate broker.