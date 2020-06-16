Rent Calculator
3316 N Southport, 1R
3316 North Southport Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3316 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Great Location! Recently Updated in the Hot Southport Corridor
2 Minute Walk from the Southport Brown Line.
5 Minute Walk to nearest Jewel Osco
Right Across the Street from Southport Lanes, a fun bowling alley/restaurant/bar
2 Minute Walk from Southport Fitness
So close to all the Wrigley Fun but on a calm hip street!
YOU CANNOT BEAT THE CONVENIENCE OF THIS LOCATION
Large 1BR/1BA $1400 + Non-refundable move-in fee. App fee is $50
Please text Michael @ 312-493-1385 or Maria @ 312-804-2229 for showing.
A member of the LLC is licensed real estate broker.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3316 N Southport, 1R have any available units?
3316 N Southport, 1R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3316 N Southport, 1R have?
Some of 3316 N Southport, 1R's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3316 N Southport, 1R currently offering any rent specials?
3316 N Southport, 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 N Southport, 1R pet-friendly?
No, 3316 N Southport, 1R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 3316 N Southport, 1R offer parking?
No, 3316 N Southport, 1R does not offer parking.
Does 3316 N Southport, 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 N Southport, 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 N Southport, 1R have a pool?
No, 3316 N Southport, 1R does not have a pool.
Does 3316 N Southport, 1R have accessible units?
No, 3316 N Southport, 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 N Southport, 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 N Southport, 1R has units with dishwashers.
