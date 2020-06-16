All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM

3316 N Southport, 1R

3316 North Southport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3316 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Great Location! Recently Updated in the Hot Southport Corridor

2 Minute Walk from the Southport Brown Line.

5 Minute Walk to nearest Jewel Osco

Right Across the Street from Southport Lanes, a fun bowling alley/restaurant/bar

2 Minute Walk from Southport Fitness

So close to all the Wrigley Fun but on a calm hip street!

YOU CANNOT BEAT THE CONVENIENCE OF THIS LOCATION

Large 1BR/1BA $1400 + Non-refundable move-in fee. App fee is $50

Please text Michael @ 312-493-1385 or Maria @ 312-804-2229 for showing.

A member of the LLC is licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 N Southport, 1R have any available units?
3316 N Southport, 1R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 N Southport, 1R have?
Some of 3316 N Southport, 1R's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 N Southport, 1R currently offering any rent specials?
3316 N Southport, 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 N Southport, 1R pet-friendly?
No, 3316 N Southport, 1R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3316 N Southport, 1R offer parking?
No, 3316 N Southport, 1R does not offer parking.
Does 3316 N Southport, 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 N Southport, 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 N Southport, 1R have a pool?
No, 3316 N Southport, 1R does not have a pool.
Does 3316 N Southport, 1R have accessible units?
No, 3316 N Southport, 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 N Southport, 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 N Southport, 1R has units with dishwashers.
