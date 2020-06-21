All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:56 PM

3300 West Irving Park Road

3300 West Irving Park Road · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit H5 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
IRVING PLACE. Spacious 1374 SF 2 bed/2 bath in Irving Park. Elevator building. TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT condo with GREAT DOWNTOWN SKYLINE VIEWS (SOUTH, EAST AND WEST exposure). Unit boasts an open floor plan, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit W/D, and tons of closet space. 2 BALCONIES (off of LR & MB). 42" kitchen cabinets with granite counters, newer upgraded ss appliances and large breakfast bar island. Nest thermostat and wired for TV and sound. Newer carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite with large walk-in closet and double vanity. Marble bathrooms. Easy access to 90/94 and blue, brown lines. ONE INDOOR PARKING SPACE INCLUDED in rent. Move-in/out fees of $100 plus refundable moving deposit of $250. Credit check/application fee $80 per person. MINIMUM 700 credit score required. Average Gas bill $61.62, average electric $50.40.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 West Irving Park Road have any available units?
3300 West Irving Park Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 West Irving Park Road have?
Some of 3300 West Irving Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 West Irving Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
3300 West Irving Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 West Irving Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 3300 West Irving Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3300 West Irving Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 3300 West Irving Park Road does offer parking.
Does 3300 West Irving Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 West Irving Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 West Irving Park Road have a pool?
No, 3300 West Irving Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 3300 West Irving Park Road have accessible units?
No, 3300 West Irving Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 West Irving Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 West Irving Park Road has units with dishwashers.
