3300 West Irving Park Road

IRVING PLACE. Spacious 1374 SF 2 bed/2 bath in Irving Park. Elevator building. TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT condo with GREAT DOWNTOWN SKYLINE VIEWS (SOUTH, EAST AND WEST exposure). Unit boasts an open floor plan, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit W/D, and tons of closet space. 2 BALCONIES (off of LR & MB). 42" kitchen cabinets with granite counters, newer upgraded ss appliances and large breakfast bar island. Nest thermostat and wired for TV and sound. Newer carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite with large walk-in closet and double vanity. Marble bathrooms. Easy access to 90/94 and blue, brown lines. ONE INDOOR PARKING SPACE INCLUDED in rent. Move-in/out fees of $100 plus refundable moving deposit of $250. Credit check/application fee $80 per person. MINIMUM 700 credit score required. Average Gas bill $61.62, average electric $50.40.