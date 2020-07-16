3300 North Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

A truly unique opportunity to live in one of East Lakeview's most sought after pre-war high rises! This well-appointed mezzanine level studio is flooded with natural light from the south facing windows. With gleaming, newly refinished hardwood floors, nine foot ceilings and custom built-ins in the separate dining space, this home will be sure to impress. A perfect location with just steps to the lake path, express buses and Lakeshore Drive, as well as all the conveniences of this vibrant neighborhood right out your door.... Nothing more to say other than welcome home!