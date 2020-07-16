All apartments in Chicago
3300 North Lake Shore Drive

3300 North Lake Shore Drive · (312) 543-8480
Location

3300 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
A truly unique opportunity to live in one of East Lakeview's most sought after pre-war high rises! This well-appointed mezzanine level studio is flooded with natural light from the south facing windows. With gleaming, newly refinished hardwood floors, nine foot ceilings and custom built-ins in the separate dining space, this home will be sure to impress. A perfect location with just steps to the lake path, express buses and Lakeshore Drive, as well as all the conveniences of this vibrant neighborhood right out your door.... Nothing more to say other than welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 North Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
3300 North Lake Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3300 North Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3300 North Lake Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 North Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3300 North Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3300 North Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
No, 3300 North Lake Shore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3300 North Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 North Lake Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 North Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 3300 North Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3300 North Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 3300 North Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 North Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 North Lake Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 North Lake Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 North Lake Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
