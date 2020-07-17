All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

330 N Jefferson St 1407

330 N Jefferson St · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 N Jefferson St, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1407 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Fulton Market/West Loop gem! - Property Id: 181400

Beautiful sunset views from this west facing 1 bed 1 bath with over 800 sq ft. Large living space, open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, in-unit washer/dryer, huge closet in bedroom and balcony. Building offers 24 hr door staff, fitness center, dry cleaners, and party room. Water, heating, a/c, internet and cable, as well as heated garage parking all included in rent! Conveniently located across the street from Jewel and Starbucks. Close to public transit and steps from restaurants and night life on Randolph Street!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/330-n-jefferson-st-chicago-il-unit-1407/181400
Property Id 181400

(RLNE5937783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 N Jefferson St 1407 have any available units?
330 N Jefferson St 1407 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 N Jefferson St 1407 have?
Some of 330 N Jefferson St 1407's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 N Jefferson St 1407 currently offering any rent specials?
330 N Jefferson St 1407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 N Jefferson St 1407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 N Jefferson St 1407 is pet friendly.
Does 330 N Jefferson St 1407 offer parking?
Yes, 330 N Jefferson St 1407 offers parking.
Does 330 N Jefferson St 1407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 N Jefferson St 1407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 N Jefferson St 1407 have a pool?
No, 330 N Jefferson St 1407 does not have a pool.
Does 330 N Jefferson St 1407 have accessible units?
No, 330 N Jefferson St 1407 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 N Jefferson St 1407 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 N Jefferson St 1407 has units with dishwashers.
