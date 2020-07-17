330 N Jefferson St 1407

Amenities

Fulton Market/West Loop gem! - Property Id: 181400



Beautiful sunset views from this west facing 1 bed 1 bath with over 800 sq ft. Large living space, open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, in-unit washer/dryer, huge closet in bedroom and balcony. Building offers 24 hr door staff, fitness center, dry cleaners, and party room. Water, heating, a/c, internet and cable, as well as heated garage parking all included in rent! Conveniently located across the street from Jewel and Starbucks. Close to public transit and steps from restaurants and night life on Randolph Street!

