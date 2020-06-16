All apartments in Chicago
Last updated November 18 2019 at 2:29 PM

330 N JEFFERSON ST

330 North Jefferson Street · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 North Jefferson Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Fulton Market/West Loop gem! Beautiful sunset views from this west facing 1 bed 1 bath with over 800 sq ft. Large living space, open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, in-unit washer/dryer, huge closet in bedroom and balcony. Building offers 24 hr door staff, fitness center, dry cleaners, and party room. Water, heating, a/c, internet and cable, as well as heated garage parking all included in rent! Conveniently located across the street from Jewel and Starbucks. Close to public transit and steps from restaurants and night life on Randolph Street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 N JEFFERSON ST have any available units?
330 N JEFFERSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 N JEFFERSON ST have?
Some of 330 N JEFFERSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 N JEFFERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
330 N JEFFERSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 N JEFFERSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 330 N JEFFERSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 330 N JEFFERSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 330 N JEFFERSON ST does offer parking.
Does 330 N JEFFERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 N JEFFERSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 N JEFFERSON ST have a pool?
No, 330 N JEFFERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 330 N JEFFERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 330 N JEFFERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 330 N JEFFERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 N JEFFERSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
