326 E Ohio St

Amenities
Available 08/02/20 STREETERVILLE! MODERN 1BED, 1BATH! HIGH FLOOR! - Property Id: 288056
SUPERB STREETERVILLE!
MODERN 1BED, 1BATH!
Floor2ceiling windows
Hardwood flooring
Granite countertops
SS appliances
Maple kitchen cabinetry
IN-UNIT W/D
AMENITIES
24HR DOORMAN
Professional fitness center
Spa area+ steam rooms+sauna
Outdoor pool+sundeck+grill area
Resident lounge+billiards table
24HR business center+MACs+PCs+printers and copier
Pet-friendly!
PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FEE!
Navy Pier is in your backyard!
OHIO STREET BEACH just a short walk away!
Stroll down the Riverwalk on a daily!
Easy access to Whole foods, hospital campus, LSD, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS!
Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Equal housing opportunity.
REF # 20
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288056
Property Id 288056
(RLNE5833911)