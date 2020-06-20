All apartments in Chicago
326 E Ohio St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

326 E Ohio St

326 E Ohio St · (312) 998-6780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2259 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Available 08/02/20 STREETERVILLE! MODERN 1BED, 1BATH! HIGH FLOOR! - Property Id: 288056

SUPERB STREETERVILLE!
MODERN 1BED, 1BATH!

Floor2ceiling windows
Hardwood flooring
Granite countertops
SS appliances
Maple kitchen cabinetry
IN-UNIT W/D

AMENITIES
24HR DOORMAN
Professional fitness center
Spa area+ steam rooms+sauna
Outdoor pool+sundeck+grill area
Resident lounge+billiards table
24HR business center+MACs+PCs+printers and copier
Pet-friendly!
PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FEE!
Navy Pier is in your backyard!
OHIO STREET BEACH just a short walk away!
Stroll down the Riverwalk on a daily!
Easy access to Whole foods, hospital campus, LSD, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS!

Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Equal housing opportunity.

REF # 20
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288056
Property Id 288056

(RLNE5833911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 E Ohio St have any available units?
326 E Ohio St has a unit available for $2,259 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 E Ohio St have?
Some of 326 E Ohio St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 E Ohio St currently offering any rent specials?
326 E Ohio St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 E Ohio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 E Ohio St is pet friendly.
Does 326 E Ohio St offer parking?
Yes, 326 E Ohio St does offer parking.
Does 326 E Ohio St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 E Ohio St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 E Ohio St have a pool?
Yes, 326 E Ohio St has a pool.
Does 326 E Ohio St have accessible units?
No, 326 E Ohio St does not have accessible units.
Does 326 E Ohio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 E Ohio St has units with dishwashers.
