326 E Ohio St

Available 08/02/20 STREETERVILLE! MODERN 1BED, 1BATH! HIGH FLOOR! - Property Id: 288056



SUPERB STREETERVILLE!

MODERN 1BED, 1BATH!



Floor2ceiling windows

Hardwood flooring

Granite countertops

SS appliances

Maple kitchen cabinetry

IN-UNIT W/D



AMENITIES

24HR DOORMAN

Professional fitness center

Spa area+ steam rooms+sauna

Outdoor pool+sundeck+grill area

Resident lounge+billiards table

24HR business center+MACs+PCs+printers and copier

Pet-friendly!

PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FEE!

Navy Pier is in your backyard!

OHIO STREET BEACH just a short walk away!

Stroll down the Riverwalk on a daily!

Easy access to Whole foods, hospital campus, LSD, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS!



